Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $82.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of WELL opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

