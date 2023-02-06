Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $82.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.56.
Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Welltower Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of WELL opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.