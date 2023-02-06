Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) and Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Financial Survey

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) and Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Qualtrics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $21.93 million 3.90 $2.96 million $0.37 38.81 Qualtrics International $1.46 billion 6.67 -$1.06 billion ($1.82) -9.05

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualtrics International 0 2 13 0 2.87

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Where Food Comes From and Qualtrics International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Qualtrics International has a consensus price target of $17.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Qualtrics International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qualtrics International is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Qualtrics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 9.15% 16.55% 10.90% Qualtrics International -72.77% -52.13% -31.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Qualtrics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualtrics International has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Qualtrics International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

(Get Rating)

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc. operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data. It also provides professional services that primarily consist of research services, through its DesignXM, which allows customers to gain market intelligence, as well as implementations, configurations, and integration and engineering services to help customers deploy its XM Platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. is a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

