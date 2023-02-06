Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.90) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($29.15) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($32.60) to GBX 3,000 ($37.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,231.50 ($39.91).

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,885 ($35.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,411.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,121.37. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,867 ($60.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.79), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,449,653.06). In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.79), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,449,653.06). Also, insider Charlotte Andsager purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,277 ($28.12) per share, with a total value of £91,080 ($112,486.11).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

