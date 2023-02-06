Yum China (YUMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,569 shares of company stock valued at $350,154. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Yum China by 37.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 16.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Yum China by 19.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

