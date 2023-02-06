Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-3.5% to ~$7.04-7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $129.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 35.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

