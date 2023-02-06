ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-$1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.21-$0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.78.

ZI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,579,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

