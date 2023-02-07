0x Reaches Market Cap of $219.70 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $219.70 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00443894 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,817.55 or 0.29404329 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00419399 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

