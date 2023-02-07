180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 21,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $110,920.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,297.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,153 shares of company stock valued at $310,769. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.