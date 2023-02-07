180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 21,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $110,920.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,297.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,153 shares of company stock valued at $310,769. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

