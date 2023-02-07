2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of TWOU opened at $10.66 on Friday. 2U has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $843.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 12.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 2U by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 2U by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

