Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 542 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 542 ($6.52). 19,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 51,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($6.56).

The firm has a market cap of £305.92 million and a PE ratio of 785.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 555.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 568.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

