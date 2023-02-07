Achain (ACT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $124,361.10

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Achain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $124,361.10 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004881 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000884 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.