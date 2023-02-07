Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $44.91 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Adshares has a market cap of $44.91 million and approximately $517,476.74 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005291 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009193 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,488,061 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

