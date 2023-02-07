Adshares Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00005291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $44.91 million and $517,476.74 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009193 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001931 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,488,061 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.