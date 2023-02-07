Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $40.72 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Articles

