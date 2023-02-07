Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $1.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

AGLE opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

