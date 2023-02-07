Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading Up 28.6%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 197,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 194,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

