Affirm (AFRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Affirm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 349,071 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Affirm by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after purchasing an additional 754,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.