Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGGZF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.