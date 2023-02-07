Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGGZF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $40.27.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
