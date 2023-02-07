Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,652. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.