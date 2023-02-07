ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $62.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

