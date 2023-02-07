Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $141.90 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.01446533 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015288 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036101 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.01715343 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

