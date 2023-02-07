Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.28 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $136.40 million and $2.28 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

