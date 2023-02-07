Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $102.90 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.