Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $161,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYX traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

