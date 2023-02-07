Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

