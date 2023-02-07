Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

