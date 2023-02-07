American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.16-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $28.29. 235,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

About American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.