American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.57. The stock had a trading volume of 757,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,268. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

