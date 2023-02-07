American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.52

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 698497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on American Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $725.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

