Analysts Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of UL opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

