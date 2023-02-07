Analysts Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target at $99.80

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 505,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 335,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

