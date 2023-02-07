Analysts Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target at $99.80

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ZD stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 505,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 335,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
