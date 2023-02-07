Analyzing Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) and Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sisecam Resources and Largo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Largo has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. Given Largo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.79% 17.56% 10.55% Largo 6.16% 6.11% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Largo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.70 $63.30 million $3.13 8.16 Largo $198.28 million 1.92 $22.57 million $0.22 27.05

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Largo. Sisecam Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Largo has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Largo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Largo beats Sisecam Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

(Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.