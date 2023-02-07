Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($43.27) to GBX 3,500 ($42.07) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.87) to GBX 3,500 ($42.07) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,540.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

