AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. AppLovin has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APP opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $76.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after buying an additional 424,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after buying an additional 1,355,435 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AppLovin from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

