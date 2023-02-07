Ardor Market Capitalization Hits $98.95 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $98.95 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00089106 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064007 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010688 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001198 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004401 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
