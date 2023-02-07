Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target Cut to C$8.25

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Artemis Gold Stock Performance
ARGTF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 2,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.23.
About Artemis Gold
Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.