Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Mark F. Lamps Sells 2,480 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atkore Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $153.55.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $42,940,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Atkore by 516.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 19.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 186,123 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after buying an additional 165,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

