Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.46 on Friday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 244.04% and a negative net margin of 212.53%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

