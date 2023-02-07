Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.46 on Friday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.70.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 244.04% and a negative net margin of 212.53%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

