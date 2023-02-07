B. Riley Financial Inc. Invests $72,000 in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSEA. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth $1,539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 15.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSEA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Robert S. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $284.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

