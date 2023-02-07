B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HERA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.