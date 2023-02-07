B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 1,916,019 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

B. Riley Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916,019 shares during the period. Quantum comprises about 0.8% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 3.86% of Quantum worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 138.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 180.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 327,739 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 36.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 772,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206,088 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,829. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

