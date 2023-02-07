B. Riley Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. cut its stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,250,000 shares during the quarter. Exela Technologies comprises about 0.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of Exela Technologies worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 726,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 176,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102,480 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

XELA stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 133,769,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,770,688. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $264.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.