Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.50 ($6.99) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.50 ($5.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

