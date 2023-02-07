Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.50 ($6.99) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.50 ($5.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.48.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.49.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
