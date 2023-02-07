BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Down 0.2%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €41.30 ($44.41) and last traded at €42.00 ($45.16). 25,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.10 ($45.27).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.80.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

