BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at Cormark

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.25.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$61.78 on Friday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.09. The company has a market cap of C$56.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.967 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

