Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €58.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($62.37) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of BC8 stock traded down €0.53 ($0.57) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €40.68 ($43.74). 124,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €32.57 ($35.02) and a 12-month high of €63.84 ($68.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.62.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

