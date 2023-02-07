Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.8 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.93 and its 200 day moving average is $244.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

