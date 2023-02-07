Beldex (BDX) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $151.98 million and $2.70 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.44 or 0.07187520 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00089607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00064090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025141 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.