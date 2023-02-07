Berenberg Bank Boosts Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 195

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.34) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.58) to GBX 205 ($2.46) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.76) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.76) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 220 ($2.64).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Up 1.1 %

LON:VMUK traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 191.75 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 614,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,451. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.63). The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.57.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,523.44).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.