Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bill.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Bill.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Bill.com stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Bill.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

