BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Cap of $289.60 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. BinaryX has a market cap of $289.60 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $100.52 or 0.00432417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002644 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,204,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,881,006 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
